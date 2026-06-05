“You Cease, We Fire”

James Zogby is a scholar on Middle East issues and a Visiting Professor at New York University Abu Dhabi. From 2001 to 2017, he was part of the Executive Committee of the Democratic National Committee. He was appointed by Barack Obama to the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom. He is the founder of the Arab American Institute.

Topics include:

Why is Israel in constant conflict with Lebanon?

What will become of Gaza and its people?

The history of the fight for Palestinian rights within the Democratic Party

The Arab-American conversation about right-wing opponents of Israel like Tucker Carlson and Marjorie Taylor-Greene

The need for a new generation of presidential advisors

Note: The planned talk with Francesca Albanese had to be rescheduled.

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