Historian Ilan Pappé

Israel on the Brink
Oct 19, 2025

Our guest is Israeli-born historian Ilan Pappé, author of the new book, Israel on the Brink, which suggests that in the coming decades, Israel may cease to exist as a Jewish state. We discuss that as well as what he thinks the ceasefire in Gaza will bring.

Topics include:

  • The strength of the Palestinian national struggle today as compared with the past

  • How someone who grew up as a conventional Israeli developed such radical views

  • Could European Jews have come to Palestine as immigrants, not settlers?

  • Loving a country while loathing a state

  • Are Jewish Israelis persuadable?

  • If Jewish supremacy ended, would Israeli Jews stay?

