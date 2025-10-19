Share

Our guest is Israeli-born historian Ilan Pappé, author of the new book, Israel on the Brink, which suggests that in the coming decades, Israel may cease to exist as a Jewish state. We discuss that as well as what he thinks the ceasefire in Gaza will bring.

Topics include:

The strength of the Palestinian national struggle today as compared with the past

How someone who grew up as a conventional Israeli developed such radical views

Could European Jews have come to Palestine as immigrants, not settlers?

Loving a country while loathing a state

Are Jewish Israelis persuadable?

If Jewish supremacy ended, would Israeli Jews stay?